CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 350,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,141,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
