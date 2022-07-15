CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 350,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,141,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

