CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $117,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roper Technologies Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $395.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

