CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $93,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 743.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 919.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

