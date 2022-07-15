CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $71,595.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.98 or 0.99983513 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

