Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Caterpillar Institutional Buying and Selling

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.