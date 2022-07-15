Carry (CRE) One Day Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Carry has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00067999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00013531 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

