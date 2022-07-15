Carroll Investors Inc Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 5.8% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 121,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.30.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

