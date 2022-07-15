Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.