CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $89.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

