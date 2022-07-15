CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MTBCP stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

