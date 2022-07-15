Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Down 2.1%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. 38,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 47,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

