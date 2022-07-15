Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.