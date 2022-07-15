Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

