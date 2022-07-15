Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

