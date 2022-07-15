Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 583 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,482,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

