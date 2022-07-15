Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sony Group Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $81.10 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

