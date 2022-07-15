Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Hedge Fund Trading

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $222.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.