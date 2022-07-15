Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,470 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,111.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 286,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 263,174 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

