Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.52.

Featured Articles

