Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

