Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 40,328 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $17.00 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.