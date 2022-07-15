Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Has $37.16 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Ternium comprises approximately 21.7% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $37,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

