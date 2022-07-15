Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE CP opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,415.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

