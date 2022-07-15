Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

CNI stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

