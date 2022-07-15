Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.75

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.75 and last traded at C$22.60, with a volume of 161834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.22.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.48.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.