Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$24.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,703. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altius Minerals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

