Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 27,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,748. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

