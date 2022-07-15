Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Up to $79.90

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.90, but opened at $83.33. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.