Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in IDACORP by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

