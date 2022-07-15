Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

