Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 18,371 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chimerix by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

