Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $1,571,510 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

