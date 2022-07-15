Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 662.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $16,877,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $11,867,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ICUI stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

