Cambiar Investors LLC Has $54.14 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $177.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

