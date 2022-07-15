Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

