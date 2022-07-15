Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

