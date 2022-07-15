Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,186,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

