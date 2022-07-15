Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 67,495 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,495 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.11. 50,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

