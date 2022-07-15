Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

