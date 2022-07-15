Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,008.80

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,008.80 ($12.00) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($10.94). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 940 ($11.18), with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £112.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

