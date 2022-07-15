Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 789.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 16.23 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 15.78 and a 52-week high of 21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

