Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 7.6%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07. 142,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,029,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. B. Riley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $178,319,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

