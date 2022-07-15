C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,070. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

