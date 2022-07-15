C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. 65,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

