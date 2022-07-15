C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 6,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Insider Trading at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

