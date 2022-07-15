C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,894 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 3.5 %

PYPL stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263,811. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

