C2C Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WFC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 186,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,527,230. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

