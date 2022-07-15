C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 217,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,654. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

