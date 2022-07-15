C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VGT stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.49. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,938. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.93.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

