C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,935 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 0.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 115,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

